When osteoarthritis puts the brakes on your mobility

A study from last year said Bengalureans waste 10 days in a year driving and about five days sitting through a traffic jam. If you are someone who has experienced the city’s congestion first-hand, that would seem to be a conservative estimate. If you were the one behind the wheel of any one of those cars, then the anguish and pain over the miles-long tailbacks can be quite literal. You would feel a throbbing that starts unnoticeably around your kneecaps and then turns into an unrelenting stabbing pain by the time you get a chance to stretch your legs.