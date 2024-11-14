Here are the food items to avoid to stay safe from diabetes

Representative image of sugar.
Food that are rich in added sugar have been shown to increase blood sugar levels. Beverages like soda and energy drinks are also high in added sugar. Diabetics must avoid consuming food and beverages rich in sugar.
Diabetics are at risk of developing other health issues like high blood pressure and heart disease. It is advisable to consume a low sodium diet.
Red meat and processed meats like sausages, bacon, and deli products are high in saturated fat, sodium, and harmful preservatives which can increase the risk of heart disease. Diabetics must limit their consumption of highly processed meat or have it as an occasional treat.
Refined grains such as white rice, white flour, white bread have been milled to remove the bran and germ. This food group is high in carbohydrate and low in fiber. Research shows that refined grains can increase blood sugar levels quickly. It is essential for people with diabetes to consume food made from refined grains with some caution. Pair dishes with vegetables for fiber and protein for a more balanced meal.
Consumption of alcohol mixed with sugary drinks or beer can increase your blood sugar level. Alcohol can also lower blood sugar level as the liver stops producing glucose in order to processes the alcohol. You must consume alcohol mindfully and in moderation.
Avoid consumption of high-fat dairy and animal protein products such as butter and whole milk. Baked goods and processed snacks that are high in trans-fat should be avoided too. Saturated and trans fats increases cholesterol level.
With PTI inputs