100 days of Modi 3.0: Congress slams PM as 'weak', says running 'U-turn' govt

New Delhi: With Modi 3.0 completing 100 days, the Congress on Monday claimed that Narendra Modi in his third term had proven to be a "weak" prime minister who was dependent on crutches and setting new records for U-turns.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the past 100 days had weighed heavily on the nation's farmers, youth, women, infrastructure, Railways, and overall peace.

These hundred days have proven that Modi has neither a solution nor a vision for the country's problems, she said at a press conference at the AICC headquarters.

Modi's "habit" of turning a blind eye to issues and running away from challenges continues to persist, she claimed.