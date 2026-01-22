Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

167 drug samples flagged as 'not of standard quality' in December 2025: Health ministry

Meanwhile, four drug samples from North Zone (Ghaziabad) and one each from FDA Ahmedabad, Bihar and Maharashtra were identified as spurious in December.
Last Updated : 22 January 2026, 04:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 January 2026, 04:56 IST
India NewsDrugsHealth MinistryCDSCO

Follow us on :

Follow Us