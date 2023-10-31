1.68 lakh people died in 4.61 lakh road accidents in 2022: MoRTH report

As per the report, during 2022, a total of 4,61,312 accidents were recorded in the country, of which, 1,51,997 (32.9 per cent ) took place on the national highways (NH), including expressways, 1,06,682 (23.1 per cent ) on state highways (SH) and the remaining 2,02,633 (43.9 per cent) on other roads.