<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru Prayana, a community-driven platform, hosted the inaugural edition of 'Valiant Veterans', a new community initiative designed for veterans to share their real experiences of courage, leadership and service to the nation. </p>.<p>The first session, held at Higginbothams book store on MG Road, featured Squadron Leader Pushp Vaid, a decorated Indian Air Force officer who played a key role in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War. </p>.<p>Vaid detailed the critical, 10-day operation in which his unit, attached to the Indian Army's IV Corps, undertook the major task of establishing a "heli-bridge" across Meghna River.</p>.<p>This river, the veteran explained, was considered by the Pakistan Army to be an unbreakable natural barrier. </p>.<p>"The Pakistanis thought we would never cross the Meghna River. Never, not even imagined that we would cross the river. So they were sitting happily down there," Vaid recounted. </p>.<p>He credited the visionary leadership of General Sagat Singh, who, after witnessing initial successes, declared the path to victory lay in Dhaka, accessible only by crossing the river. </p>.<p>The sheer scale of the operation was staggering: the unit moved nearly 5,000 soldiers and 760 tonnes of equipment, transforming a geographical obstacle into a critical advantage. This lightning-fast movement led directly to the collapse of resistance. </p>.<p>"On the first day itself, then Pakistani General (AAK) Niazi sent a message, that these people have crossed the Meghna, and we have no resistance, and I want to surrender," he revealed. </p>.<p>Reflecting on flying non-stop missions under pressure, often alone and under enemy fire, the Vir Chakra awardee stated, "Danger never crossed my mind. It never even occurred to me that anything is dangerous. My only aim was to make sure I reached the right place and deliver the essential equipment they needed, nothing else." </p>.<p>Vaid emphasised the cohesive effort that led to victory in just 13 days. His message to young people was one of civic responsibility: "If you love your country, nobody should throw garbage in the first place." </p>.<p>Raksha Nagaraj, founder of Bengaluru Prayana, said: "Valiant Veterans is our effort to create space for stories that often stay hidden inside uniforms and history books. Listening to Sqn Ldr Pushp Vaid reminded us of the courage and leadership that shaped our nation. This is just the beginning, we want Bengaluru to hear many more such voices". </p>.<p>Bengaluru Prayana plans to continue 'Valiant Veterans' as an ongoing series, hosting Indian Armed Forces veterans who will share their real-life experiences with the city. </p>