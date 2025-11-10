Menu
News in Pics | November 10, 2025: Best photos from around the world

Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 22:42 IST
A demonstrator holds a placard during a protest over the deteriorating air quality in the national capital region, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI

Animal lovers stage a protest against the Supreme Court order directing authorities to remove stray dogs from institutional areas such as schools, hospitals, railway stations and bus stands, and shift them to designated shelters, in Mumbai.Credit: PTI

People participate in a bullock cart race, in Sangli, Maharashtra, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2025.Credit: PTI

Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - November 9, 2025 Manchester City's Jeremy Doku celebrates scoring their third goal.Credit: Reuters

India A's captain Rishabh Pant, right, interacts with Kuldeep Yadav on day four of the second unofficial four-day Test cricket match of a series between India A and South Africa A, at BCCI Centre of Excellence, in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI

Published 09 November 2025, 22:42 IST
