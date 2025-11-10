<p>Bengaluru: Tragedy struck late Saturday night near Dairy Circle when a goods vehicle, suspected to be a food truck, overturned, killing a co-passenger allegedly abandoned by the driver.</p>.<p>The accident took place around 11.30 pm near the KMF Gate on Tavarekere Road. Police said the driver was suspected to be speeding, which caused the vehicle to overturn after he lost control.</p>.<p>The co-passenger, seated on the left, was flung out and trapped under the vehicle, sustaining severe head injuries. Local residents rushed to help, lifting the vehicle to free both occupants, police said.</p>.Bengaluru Traffic Police seizes 947 modified silencers, registers 3,674 cases for shrill horns in weeklong drive .<p>Instead of taking the injured man to hospital, the driver reportedly made him sit on the footpath and fled in panic with the vehicle. The victim succumbed overnight due to his injuries and the delay in treatment.</p>.<p>Mico Layout traffic police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Efforts are on to trace the vehicle and arrest the absconding driver for negligent driving leading to death.</p>.<p>“The identity of the deceased is still unknown, and we are trying to track down the vehicle and the driver who escaped,” a police officer said.</p>