20 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 found in three states: INSACOG

New Delhi: As many as 20 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been found across the country with 18 traced in Goa and one each in Kerala and Maharashtra, INSACOG, forum set up under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare by the Government of India, data showed.

The Centre has asked states and union territories to maintain constant vigil amid an uptick in Covid-19 cases and the detection of the new JN.1 variant in the country.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of health facilities across the country and stressed on being alert against emerging strains of coronavirus.