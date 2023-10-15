2024 LS polls: SP asks Congress to name seats it wants to contest in UP as part of I.N.D.I.A alliance

Lucknow: Apparently indicating that it was not inclined to accede to the Congress' demand for around two dozen seats in Uttar Pradesh, which sent 80 members to the Lok Sabha, in the next year's general elections as part of the grand Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance), the Samajwadi Party (SP) has asked the grand old party to produce a list of the seats it wants to contest.

According to the sources, the SP leadership has also asked the Congress to reveal the names of its prospective candidates who will be contesting from those LS seats in the state.

''Merely demanding a particular number of seats is not enough. Congress should tell us which are the seats it wants to contest and who will be its candidates so that we can assess if those seats can be won by the party (Congress),'' a senior SP leader here said on Sunday.