30 cases in a year: Spike in drug overdose among students from Telangana in US raises concerns

The publication also quotes the Association as saying that unemployment is likely to be one of the factors fueling drug addiction amongst Indian students in US.

However, Vishweshwar Reddy Kalavala, chairman of the Global Telangana Association asserted, "Unemployment issues typically arise later, usually after students complete their master's degrees."

Kalavala highlighted that "The primary reason for drug use is easy availability of substances on college campuses, often obtained through peers. Students start experimenting with drugs due to peer pressure or a desire to explore new experiences, fuelled by their newfound freedom. Additionally, in many parts of the US, drugs such as marijuana are legal and relatively inexpensive."

TANA's former secretary Kolla further said, "In Connecticut, a student was recently found overdosed and unconscious, but he survived after receiving timely treatment. He is currently staying with his relatives and is undergoing counselling."

Another 27-year-old youth, hailing from Hyderabad and who currently resides in Texas, detailed his 22-year-old cousin's state who arrived to Houston in September 2023 for a Master's degree. On the condition of anonymity, the Texas resident shared, "He (cousin) used to borrow money from me, his friends, and other relatives citing expenses for college assignments and stationery. Later, his roommates told us he had taken to drugs. He stopped paying rent and attending college, using the borrowed money to fund his addiction. He is doing better now."