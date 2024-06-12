63 cases of use of unfair means, but no paper leak; NEET-UG sanctity not compromised: NTA officials

Even as the NEET-UG exam results have gotten embroiled a political slugfest, NTA sources said that the majority of the claims are an attempt to create a "fake narrative" around the exam. Responding to a video, shared by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi, in which a candidate alleges she received a torn OMR sheet via email and that the NTA has given her wrong score (335 instead of 715), the NTA said the paper is still intact and it's a case of forgery on part of the candidate whose actual score is lower than claimed.

"No torn OMR answer sheet was sent from any official NTA email, and the actual OMR is available and not torn. Moreover all results are available online," said an official.

The NTA countered the claims of incorrect result on social media stating, "Regarding the viral video featuring Ms XXX, claiming discrepancies in NEET (UG) 2024 scoring and receiving of torn OMR answer sheet, NTA clarifies that no torn answer sheet was sent via an official NTA ID. OMR answer sheet is intact and scores are accurate as per official records…"