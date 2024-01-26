75th Republic Day: World leaders congratulate India, laud progress in bilateral ties

London/Canberra: Presidents, Prime Ministers and Foreign Ministers of several countries on Friday wished India on its 75th Republic Day and expressed their hope for progress in bilateral relations and close people-to-people ties.

These leaders included those from the immediate neighbourhood in South Asia and some from far-flung nations such as Australia. Almost all of them posted their greetings on social media handles and some of them wrote letters or messages to Indian leaders.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese extended his warm wishes to the people of India on the same day as his country celebrates its national day and said, “We have an opportunity to celebrate the depth of our friendship. Australia and India have never been closer.”

In a message to President Droupadi Murmu, the British King Charles III said he cherishes the “close bond” shared between the two countries.

“I am confident that our ties will continue to flourish in this very special seventy-fifth anniversary year of the Commonwealth — a fitting reminder of the enduring values and aspirations that unite us,” he wrote.