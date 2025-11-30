<p>New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V Somanna has said India must combine traditional knowledge with technological solutions to ensure long-term water security.</p><p>He was addressing the Ministry of Jal Shakti's two-day summit on ‘Vision for Sujalam Bharat’ which concluded on Saturday.</p> .<p>Somanna said 82 per cent of rural households now have tap water under the Jal Jeevan Mission, and six lakh villages have achieved the open defecation-free status under the Swachh Bharat Mission.</p><p>Grey water treatment had reached 91 per cent of villages, guided by the "reduce, reuse, recycle" framework, Somanna said.</p><p>He pointed to Karnataka's Narayanapura Left Bank Canal SCADA system as an example of technology improving efficiency, and to the ancient stepwell at the Ayodhya temple as a reminder that traditional structures can offer sustainable models even in hard-rock areas.</p> .<p>"Sujalam means abundance," Somanna said, adding, "Our challenge is to convert a limited resource into an abundant one."</p><p>India has about 20% of the world’s population but only 4% of freshwater. Thus, it is very important for India to take a leadership role in water conservation – at national as well as global levels, he said.</p><p>Between 2014 and 2019 more than 100 million household toilets were constructed, he said.</p>