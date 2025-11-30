Menu
Ukraine hits two Russian 'shadow fleet' oil tankers with naval drones

The two oil tankers, identified as the Kairos and Virat, were empty and sailing to Novorossiysk, a major Russian Black Sea oil terminal, the official at the Security Service of Ukraine told Reuters.
Last Updated : 30 November 2025, 01:46 IST
Published 30 November 2025, 01:46 IST
