85 Indians discharged from Russian military: Foreign secretary

The Indian side is expected to take up the issue of discharge of the remaining Indians when Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 00:06 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 00:06 IST
