Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

91 accessibility errors on finance website homepages: Report

The report, titled ‘Digital Accessibility Landscape of the Finance Sector in India’, was prepared by BarrierBreak and the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP).
DHNS
Last Updated : 23 November 2024, 21:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 November 2024, 21:26 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us