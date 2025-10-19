Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

Ensure stringent action against those targeting women online: Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi to police

Launching the state-level awareness campaign on cybersecurity, Majhi announced that his government would set up 20 new cyber police stations in the state.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 09:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2025, 09:53 IST
India NewsOdishaMohan Charan Majhi

Follow us on :

Follow Us