A list of ex-CMs to have been arrested

Recently, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu joined the list of ex-CMs to find themselves behind the bars. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal might too meet the same fate if the case against him is proven in the alleged excise policy scam. He has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the case on November 2; his colleague Manish Sisodia is also being tried in the same case.

Here's a look at ex-CMs to have faced arrests:

Lalu Prasad Yadav

Lalu Prasad, a former Bihar CM, was put behind the bars in connection with the fodder scam, which revolved around the misappropriation of public funds earmarked for purchasing of livestock feed.

He was also accused of diverting substantial amounts of public money over an extended period.

The scheme involved the creation of fake bills to facilitate the embezzlement. The scandal came to light in the 1990s. In 2013, Lalu Prasad was found guilty in one case, resulting in a five-year prison sentence and his disqualification from holding elected office.