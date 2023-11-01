A list of ex-CMs to have been arrested

Recently, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu joined the list of ex-CMs to find themselves behind the bars. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal might too meet the same fate if the case against him is proven in the alleged excise policy scam. He has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate for questioning in the case on November 2; his colleague Manish Sisodia is also being tried in the same case.
Here's a look at ex-CMs to have faced arrests:
Lalu Prasad Yadav
Lalu Prasad, a former Bihar CM, was put behind the bars in connection with the fodder scam, which revolved around the misappropriation of public funds earmarked for purchasing of livestock feed.
He was also accused of diverting substantial amounts of public money over an extended period.
The scheme involved the creation of fake bills to facilitate the embezzlement. The scandal came to light in the 1990s. In 2013, Lalu Prasad was found guilty in one case, resulting in a five-year prison sentence and his disqualification from holding elected office.
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.
Credit: PTI Photo
J Jayalalithaa
J Jayalalithaa, the late former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, faced a high-profile corruption case, accused of amassing assets beyond her known income during her tenure.
Allegations included owning extensive properties, jewelry and other assets believed to be acquired through "questionable" means.
In 2014, she was convicted and sentenced to four years in prison, leading to her removal as chief minister. She appealed and was acquitted in 2015, regaining her position.
The Karnataka government, however, challenged her acquittal and in 2017, the Supreme Court reinstated the conviction. Jayalalithaa passed away before the verdict.
Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Om Prakash Chautala
Om Prakash Chautala, a former chief minister of Haryana, was embroiled in a corruption case regarding teacher recruitment in the early 2000s.
Allegations pointed to irregularities and corrupt practices in the selection process.
In 2013, he and his son Ajay were convicted on various charges, including cheating and forgery, receiving 10-year prison sentences.
Despite appeals, their convictions were upheld by both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court in 2015.
Om Prakash Chautala.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Madhu Koda
Madhu Koda, former Jharkhand Chief Minister, was imprisoned for corruption during his tenure. He faced charges of money laundering and accumulating disproportionate assets.
Koda was allegedly involved in a mining scandal and accused of granting mining contracts for bribes. According to a report, he and his associates gained over Rs 4,000 crore through such practices. After arrest in 2009, he was released on bail in 2013, but his properties worth Rs 144 crore were attached in a money-laundering case.
In 2017, he was convicted and sentenced to three years in prison with a Rs 25 lakh fine.
Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Chandrababu Naidu
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu was arrested on September 9 for allegedly misappropriating funds from the Skill Development Corporation, which resulted in a purported loss of over Rs 300 crore to the state exchequer. He is currently out on interim bail, and his regular bail petition will be heard by Andhra Pradesh High Court on November 10.
Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu.
Credit: PTI Photo