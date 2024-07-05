A R Rahman shares video of Team India singing his 'Vande Mataram' rendition at victory parade

New Delhi: Music composer A R Rahman on Friday shared a video of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian men's cricket team singing along to his popular rendition of the national song Vande Mataram at the felicitation ceremony held at the Wankhede Stadium.

The side, led by skipper Rohit Sharma, danced and took a victory lap at Mumbai's iconic stadium on Thursday evening. The Men in Blue won the maiden trophy in 2007.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the national governing body of cricket in India, shared a clip of team members Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah singing to Rahman's Maa Tujhe Salaam which was played at Wankhede.