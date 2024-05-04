A 'shehzada,' a 'supreme leader,' and not a 'sex scandal'

Hello, readers!

This week, politics in India competed with voter turnout in reaching new lows, with the Congress facing further blows, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting the country an always-welcome dose of (allegedly) ‘communal’ prose.



Surat dikhane layak nahi rahe?

The Congress faced internal strife as it grappled with the fallout of Nilesh Kumbhani's suspension on April 26. Kumbhani, the Congress candidate for the Surat Lok Sabha (LS) seat, found himself disqualified due to discrepancies in his proposers' signatures. The Returning Officer and District Collector, Sourabha Pardhi, cited "discrepancies in the signature of proposers" as grounds for cancellation of Kumbhani's candidature. The allegations of collusion with the BJP further worsened the situation, leading to his six-year suspension from the party.