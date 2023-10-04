Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

AAP leader Sanjay Singh arrested by ED in money laundering case

This is a developing story.
Last Updated 04 October 2023, 12:10 IST

Follow Us

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday arrested Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, officials said.

This comes after the agency conducted searches at his residence earlier in the day in connection with the case.

The officials said premises belonging to some others connected to the case were also covered during the operation.

The ED had earlier questioned the members of staff and those linked to the 51-year-old Rajya Sabha MP.

It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

The policy was subsequently scrapped and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, following which the ED registered a case under the PMLA.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 October 2023, 12:10 IST)
India NewsAam Aadmi PartyAAPEnforcement DirectorateSanjay Singh

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT