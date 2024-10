'Accountability starts at top': Rahul slams govt over Mysuru-Darbhanga train accident, likens it to Balasore tragedy

The Train No.12578 Mysuru - Darbhanga Bagmati Express collided with a stationary goods train at around 8.30 pm on October 11 and the passengers were transported by buses to Ponneri and then to Chennai Central by two EMU specials.