Activist complains to PMO about 'discrepancy' in India's map on MyGov portal

Mumbai: A Mumbai-based activist on Wednesday claimed there was a discrepancy in the country's map on the Government of India's `MyGov' website, and he has written about the same to the Prime Minister's Office.

In his complaint to the PMO, activist B N Kumar said that parts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir were missing from the map provided on `mygov.in'.

The PMO has registered the complaint, and as per the latest status, referred it to the concerned official as well as the CEO of MyGov, he said.