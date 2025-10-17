Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Actor Vijay's TVK not a recognised political party, EC tells Madras High Court

TVK's derecognition was sought in the wake of the September 27 stampede at the party's rally organised in Karur that killed 41 persons.
Last Updated : 17 October 2025, 10:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2025, 10:32 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMadras High CourtECVijay

Follow us on :

Follow Us