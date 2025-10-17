<p>The ongoing feud between Bishnoi gang and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kapil-sharma">Kapil Sharma</a> reignited for the third time, with a warning for who against their community 'to be prepared'.</p><p>The recent gunfire at Kap’s Café, located on 85 Avenue and 120 Street in Surrey, took place on Thursday (October 17) around 3.45 am.</p><p>Shortly after the shooting, according to reports, a social media post revealed that Kulvir Sidhu and Goldy Dhillon linked with other Bishnoi gang associates carried out the attack. </p>.Canada designates Bishnoi Gang as terrorist entity.<p>The post noted "We hold no grudge against the general public."</p><p>"Those who owe us or cheat us will be warned. Bollywood individuals who speak against our religion should also be prepared, bullets can come from anywhere," the post said.</p>.<p><br><strong>Revisit shooting at Kap's Cafe</strong></p><p><strong>July 10, 2025</strong></p><ul><li><p>It may be recalled that Kaps Cafe, which was opened in Surrey, British Columbia on July 4 was targeted six days after the inauguration.</p></li><li><p>Germany-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) extremist Harjeet Singh Laddi later claimed responsibility for the attack.</p></li></ul>.Watch | Shots fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada's Surrey; local police investigating.<p><strong>August 7, 2025</strong></p><ul><li><p>In less than a month, the cafe underwent the second attack.</p></li><li><p>Two gangs - Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon, and Lawrence Bishnoi - have claimed responsibility for the attack.</p></li></ul>.Kapil Sharma's cafe shot at again in Canada, twice in 28 days.<p><strong>Why Kapil Sharma's cafe in Surrey targeted by Lawrence Bishnoi gang again and again?<br></strong><em>For those not in the know, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lawrence-bishnoi">Lawrence Bishnoi</a> is an Indian gangster who is currently serving inside the prison and publicly known for threatening to kill Salman as an act of revenge for hunting a blackbut in 1998, which is considered as sacred in Bishnoi community.</em></p><p>Allegations of Kapil Sharma's proximity to the film star <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/salman-khan">Salman Khan</a>, reported as the purpose of attack.</p><p>The video of attack recorded by Bishnoi group gangster Harry boxer during the second attack stated, "The first and now second firing at Kapil Sharma's restaurant happened because he had invited Salman Khan to the inauguration on a Netflix show."</p><p>Salman Khan appeared in the first episode of season 3 of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', which was premiered on Netflix on June 21.</p><p>There are also rumors that Kapil Sharma's show as a trigger point hurting sentiments of the community. The tension stems from an episode, where a participant made 'humorous' remarks on Nihang Sikh's traditional attire and conduct.</p>.Shots fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant for 3rd time in Canada's Surrey