Adani's links with PM Modi have ensured no action against business group: CPI(M)

"Fresh evidence has emerged about the Adani Group's manipulation of stock prices of its companies to inflate their value and assets. Adani's links with Prime Minister Modi have so far ensured that the regulatory authorities do not take any action against the widespread fraud and manipulation of the stock market," the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said in a statement.

"The report also shows that the SEBI was looking into the matter of offshore funding of Adani companies in 2014 but had closed the enquiries subsequently. The fresh evidence necessitates a serious probe and the Supreme Court has to step in to ensure that there is no cover up," the Left party added.