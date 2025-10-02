Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Afghan FM first Taliban leader India to host officially in highest-level public contact since 1999 IC-814 hijack

Muttaqi was listed by the UN Security Council on January 25, 2001, and was subject to a travel ban, assets freeze and arms embargo.
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 16:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 16:04 IST
World newsAfghanistanUNSCSanctionsTravel ban

Follow us on :

Follow Us