After all, tumne kiya hi kya tha? Simi Garewal calls Ravan ‘slightly naughty’, face backlash from netizens

<p>Simi Garewal, renowned for her talk show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal' faced a storm on Thursday with an unusual dussehra message. Taking to her X handle, she reimagined the character of Ravan, suggesting he was not truly “evil” but merely “slightly naughty.” </p><p>In her now deleted X post Garewal questioned the traditional vilification of Ravan and said: “Dear Ravana… Every year, on this day, we celebrate the victory of good over evil. But technically, your behaviour should be re-classified from ‘Evil’ to ‘Slightly Naughty.’ After all, tumne kiya hi kya tha?” She praised Ravan for showing Sita respect, offering her shelter and security, and for his humility in requesting marriage. </p><p>Garewal even compared his education to that of contemporary politicians, claiming he was “more educated than half of our Parliament.”</p>.<p>Garewal’s reinterpretation immediately drew sharp criticism following the once celebrated actress deleted her post on X. </p><p>One user tweeted, “Either you have never read the Valmīki Rāmāyaṇa or you are the biggest hypocrite… here you are glorifying Rāvaṇa, a violent serial sexual predator as ‘slightly naughty.’” Another added, “Dear Simi Garewal, the moment he abducts you, all this romanticism will evaporate, and you would be sitting in a police station crying attempt to rape.” </p><p>Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, marks the end of Navratri and celebrates Lord Rama’s triumph over Ravan, symbolising the eternal victory of good over evil. Across India, the festival is observed with effigy burning, Ramleela performances, and prayers for justice, wisdom, and strength.</p><p>Garewal, a celebrated actress of the 1960s and 70s, is known for films like <em>Do Badan</em>, <em>Mera Naam Joker</em>, and <em>Karz</em>. </p><p>She cemented her legacy with the talk show 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal', recognised for its sophisticated interviews with India’s top celebrities.</p>