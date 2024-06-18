After being backroom manager for 26 years, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to finally enter electoral battlefield

One, it could have attracted unwarranted criticism of the Gandhi siblings fighting from family pocket boroughs and two, it would have tied her to one constituency and could have impacted the party's performance.

As her brother Rahul Gandhi chose Rae Bareli as his second seat and the party decided to field Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi after she expressed reservations, Priyanka (52) took the command of the campaign in both the seats and addressed over 100 public meetings in both seats where Congress managed to raise their flags.

And when Rahul decided to vacate Wayanad, the party chose that it was time for her electoral entry. "I am not nervous at all. I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad. All I will say is that I won't let them feel my brother's absence. I have a good relation with Rae Bareli as I have worked there for 20 years and that relation will never break," Priyanka said.

If Priyanka sails through the bypolls in Wayanad, which is considered a safe seat for Congress, it would see three Gandhi family members in Parliament. Her mother Sonia Gandhi vacated Rae Bareli this time while getting elected to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.