After 'huglomacy'as played out, PM can spare a thought for Manipur: Cong jabs Modi

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hug with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying now that the PM's "huglomacy" has played itself out, perhaps he can spare a thought for long-suffering Manipur.

Modi met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev with a warm hug that came barely six weeks after the prime minister had similarly hugged the leader of Ukraine's arch-enemy, President Vladimir Putin.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Now that the non-biological PM's huglomacy has played itself out, perhaps he can spare a thought for long-suffering Manipur, which has been awaiting his visit for over 15 months now." The Congress has been accusing Prime Minister Modi of ignoring the plight of the people of violence-hit Manipur and asking why he is not visiting the northeastern state.