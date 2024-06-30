After PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' reference, Union Minister urges people to buy Karthumbi umbrellas

Kottayam (Kerala): Union Minister George Kurian on Sunday urged people to buy Karthumbi umbrellas, made by tribal women of Attappady in the state, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned it in his "Mann Ki Baat" radio address.

The PM, during his address, said these colourful umbrellas, made by the tribal sisters of Kerala, were strikingly splendid and its demand is rising across the country.