Against Parliamentary democracy: Rahul Gandhi writes to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over remarks being expunged

Hitting out at the Modi government, Rahul told reporters before writing the letter, “Whatever I had to say, I have said and that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want, but the truth will prevail. Truth can be expunged in the world of Modi-ji, but in reality, truth cannot be expunged.”

Requesting the Speaker to restore his remarks, Rahul in his letter said that every member of the House who personifies the collective voice of people whom he or she represents has the freedom of speech as enshrined in Article 105(1) of the Constitution.

“It is every member’s right to raise people’s concerns on the floor of the House. It is that right and an exercise of my obligations to the people of the country, that I was exercising yesterday. Taking off from records my considered remarks goes against the tenets of Parliamentary democracy,” he said.