Agnikul puts off launch of Agnibaan sub-orbital rocket yet again

Bengaluru: Space tech startup Agnikul Cosmos on Sunday postponed the launch of its Agnibaan SOrTeD (SubOrbital Technological Demonstrator), the third deferment of the launch in the last 17 days.

Early on Sunday, the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) -- the nodal agency under the Department of Space which regulates the space sector activities of private entities -- announced the launch telecast schedule on social media. A source attached with the space startup confirmed the postponement of the launch without sharing the reasons.

The single-stage rocket powered by a semi-cryogenic engine was scheduled to take off from Agnikul’s launch pad in Sriharikota on Sunday. Its launch, earlier scheduled for Saturday, was postponed due to what were reported as technical issues. The Chennai-based startup originally scheduled the launch on March 22, at 7 am; the company postponed it based on observations from the full countdown rehearsals.

“Holding our launch out of an abundance of caution based on certain minor observations from the full countdown rehearsals last night,” the startup said in a statement on March 21.

The test launch was expected to gather flight data and ensure optimal functioning of all systems for Agnikul’s two-stage orbital launch vehicle, Agnibaan. It was billed as the first-ever semi-cryogenic engine flight from India and the first-ever launch from a private launchpad in the country.

The 18-metre tall Agnibaan is a customisable launch vehicle designed for small satellites that can launch a maximum payload of 300 kg into 700 km low earth orbit. It comes with an engine configuration that could be customised to match the needs of individual missions.

Agnikul, incubated at IIT-Madras, has pitched the SOrTeD also as a demonstration of what it called the world’s first single piece 3D-printed engine, designed and built indigenously.