Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urges tractor makers to pass on GST cuts to farmers

The Minister said that reduction in GST rates on farm equipment would lead to significant price cuts ranging from Rs 23,000 to Rs 63,000 across different tractor categories.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 13:48 IST
Published 19 September 2025, 13:48 IST
Shivraj Singh Chouhan GST

