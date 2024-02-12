All India Kisan Sabha condemns arrest of farmer leaders, activists in Madhya Pradesh

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) leader and advocate Anjana Kuraria was arrested from her home in Jabalpur when police came to enquire about the whereabouts of her husband Ramnarayan Kuraria and was also sent to jail. Balraj Singh, a tribal leader of the Madhya Pradesh Kisan Sabha, was arrested from his home at Sidhi and released later on a bond asking him to deposit a security amount the next day, the AIKS said.