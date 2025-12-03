Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

All pan masala packs must now display retail sale price, says government

The amendment removes the earlier exemption that allowed small packs of 10 grams or less to avoid certain declarations.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 13:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 13:13 IST
India NewsRSPpan masala

Follow us on :

Follow Us