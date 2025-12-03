Menu
AI-enabled plan to end Bengaluru's civic woes meets an unexpected fate

The government has proposed a plan to mount artificial intelligence-enabled cameras on corporation vehicles which will detect potholes, garbage piles, illegal hoardings among other issues.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 13:47 IST
Published 03 December 2025, 13:47 IST
