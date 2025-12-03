Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Bihar fallout? Akhilesh Yadav replaces 'Alpasankhyak' (Muslims) with ‘Aadhi Abadi’ (women) in PDA

In Akhilesh’s PDA, the ‘A’ always stood for ‘Alpsankhyak’ (Muslims), who were considered to be part of the core vote bank of the SP along with the ‘yadavs’.
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 13:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 13:33 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi Party

Follow us on :

Follow Us