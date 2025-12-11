<p>In a rare occurrence, as noted by the apex court, a woman returned the gold bangles gifted to her by her mother-in-law during proceedings on dissolution of her marriage. </p><p>A bench comprising Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice KV Viswanathan was hearing the matter.</p><p>During the proceedings, the woman's counsel mentioned that she neither sought any alimony nor any other monetary compensation. When the court was informed that only the bangles were left to be handed over, they naturally assumed that woman was asking for her 'stridhan'.</p>.Supreme Court rejects Sanjiv Bhatt's plea seeking suspension of sentence in 1996 drug seizure case.<p>However, the woman's counsel told the bench, that it is actually the woman who is giving back the gold bangles she received from her mother-in-law at the time of marriage. </p><p>The judges lauded the woman for her kind gesture, with Justice JB Pardiwala calling it a 'rare settlement'. As reported by <em>LiveLaw</em> the bench recorded, "This is one of the rare settlements we have come across where nothing has been demanded. </p><p>"On the contrary, the wife has handed over the gold bangles, which were gifted to her at the time of marriage. We are told that the bangles belong to the mother of the husband. We appreciate this kind gesture, which is very rare to be seen nowadays."</p><p>When the woman was able to join in via video conferencing Justice JB Pardiwala told her to "forget the past and live a happy life".</p><p>"We have observed that this is one of the rare cases where there is no exchange of anything. We appreciate. Forget the past and live a happy life," he said. </p><p>The court passed the final order and dissolved the marriage under Article 142.</p>