india

All that Rabindranath Tagore stood for is sought to be destroyed by ruling ideology: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, 'Tagore is under assault in our own country. His legacy is dishonoured daily and all that he stood for and championed is sought to be destroyed by the ruling ideology that is anchored in prejudice, bigotry, hatred, and divisiveness'.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 August 2024, 07:11 IST

New Delhi: On the death anniversary of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, the Congress on Wednesday said his legacy is dishonoured daily and all that he championed is sought to be destroyed by the ruling ideology that is "anchored in prejudice, bigotry and divisiveness".

A poet, playwright, composer, philosopher, painter and reformer, Tagore was the first Asian Nobel laureate.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Today is the 83rd death anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore. Tagore is unique and iconic in so many ways." "He, of course, wrote the national anthem of India. One of his greatest compositions was adopted as the national anthem of Bangladesh," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Earlier, he had profoundly influenced the author of what became the national anthem of Sri Lanka as well, the Congress leader said.

"Tagore is under assault in our own country. His legacy is dishonoured daily and all that he stood for and championed is sought to be destroyed by the ruling ideology that is anchored in prejudice, bigotry, hatred, and divisiveness," Ramesh said.

Published 07 August 2024, 07:11 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsBangladeshJairam RameshRabindranath TagoreModi Government

