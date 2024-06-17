Allies in I.N.D.I.A., AAP, Congress look to go their own ways in Delhi, Haryana Assembly elections

In the Lok Sabha elections, the AAP and the Congress entered into seat sharing arrangements in Delhi, Haryana, and Gujarat, while they fought against each other in Assam and Punjab. In Assam, the AAP withdrew from one of the seats it was contesting, while it offered support to Congress candidates in Goa.

The Congress and the AAP have also announced that they may be fighting against each other in both the states.

In Delhi, the local Congress leaders staged 'matka phod' protests in 280 blocks carrying earthen pots on their heads, which they threw on the ground. Delhi Congress chief Devendra Yadav also joined the protests.

Since the 2015 polls, the Congress has not won a single seat in the Assembly though its performance was better than the AAP in the 2019 general elections. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the AAP and Congress fought as part of an alliance in Delhi, with the former fighting four and the latter three seats.

After an initial analysis of the results, Congress sources said they would have a special focus on the Lok Sabha constituencies where it had performed well. The party has identified around two dozen Assembly seats in these Lok Sabha constituencies where it had performed well.