<p>Guwahati: Three political parties including two prominent allies of NDA in the Northeast, National People's Party (NPP) and Tipra Motha on Tuesday decided to float a "united singular political entity" despite having North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), a coalition of the saffron party's allies in the region.</p><p>The NEDA was formed in 2016 with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma as its convenor, weeks after BJP formed it's first government with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Bodoland People's Front (BPF) as partners. NEDA and Sarma was instrumental in resolving issues and pitential conflicts among the partners. But the schism within NEDA began with the flare up of Meitei-Kuki conflict in Manipur in 2023 that even saw NPP and Mizo National Front (MNF), another partner, openly questioning CM Biren Singh's leadership. NPP withdrew support from Biren government while MNF also demanded his resignation. </p><p>NEDA convenor and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was proactive till the Assembly elections in Manipur in 2022, distanced himself from the crisis and did not use the NEDA forum to ensure support of NDA partners to Biren government. This, according to BJP insiders in Manipur, practically left the NEDA non-functional in the state and rest of the Northeast.</p><p>Conrad, according to sources in NPP, was also unhappy with Sarma government in Assam over passage of two new acts: one to curb transportation of cattle in 2021 and another to prohibit healing practices by Christians, in 2024. Both, according to the sources, were done without proper discussion on the NEDA floor. </p>.Northeast parties to join hands for single political entity.<p>NEDA was also not seen taking steps to address the growing discontegment between ruling BJP and Tipra Motha in Tripura over the delay in the implementation of Tipra Accord (signed in 2024). Tipra Motha have been demanding land rights for the indigenous communities and steps to address the "identity crisis" posed by migrants from Bangladesh. Both Tipra Motha and NPP are also against the CAA.</p><p>In Nagaland too, two NEDA partners, Naga People's Front and Nationlist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) also merged last month. BJP, NPF and NDPP are part of the People's Democratic Front government. Naga regional parties wants a "respectable" solution to over seven-decades-old Naga conflict. </p><p>On Tuesday after announcing the merger of the parties including NPP, Tipra Motha and People's Party, Assam led by Daniel Langthasa in tribal dominated Dima Hasao district, Conrad stressed on the need for unity to strongly raise the issues of the Northeast with New Delhi. But the insiders in both the parties told DH that "growing indifference" by BJP towards the issues concerning the tribals prompted them towards merger. "We need a strong and united voice for issues such as the threats posed by illegal migrants, land rights for the indigenous communities and frequent violations of the powers of the autonomous councils. Since we dont have so many seats in Lok Sabha, we need a united voice to push the BJP change decisions considered harmful by people in the Northeast," a leader in Tipra Motha, told DH. </p><p>The new forum is likely to approach BJP's allies in Assam, Bodoland People's Front (BPF) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) to join. The UPPL, which was unseated from Bodoland Territorial Council last month, is also mulling to quit NDA ahead of Assembly elections slated next year. UPPL is also unhappy over lack of support for implementation of the new Bodoland Accord signed in 2020. </p>