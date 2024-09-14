Amid tense situation in West Asia, Iranian envoy says 'Iran is safe'; invites Indians to visit

Another important issue is that the number of flights should be increased. Now, there are two direct flight between Delhi and Tehran, which take about three-and-a-half hours. Another flight between Tehran and Mumbai, which is about less than four hours. "But, we plan to increase the number of flights." "We have asked and approached Indian airline and trying to explain the capacity of the big market of Iran for Indian airlines. So, Indian carriers can be welcomed to set up direct flight not only from Delhi or Mumbai, but also Hyderabad, Bangalore, are good markets, and even Kashmir is good. Different cities of the two countries can be connected with direct flights, we welcome and we hope that Indian carriers can set up direct flights," he said.