Amid World Cup euphoria, Afghan refugees on Delhi's streets swing between hope and despair

The asylum and resettlement isn't an easy process and when PTI sought a response from UNHCR, an automated reply stated: "Registration and/or recognition of refugee status by UNHCR does not necessarily mean that the individual will be referred for resettlement. Resettlement is not a right. It is also not an application-based process." "We can't go back. Taliban or their spies will kill us," Idris said with a cold look in his eyes.