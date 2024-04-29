Amit Shah fake video case: 'Assam Congress worker arrested', says Himanta Biswa Sarma

Later, Assam Police Chief Public Relations Officer Pranabjyoti Goswami said in a statement that a case was registered at Panbazar police station based on a complaint regarding the circulation of a 'distorted and motivated' post on X about Shah.

The case has been registered under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 171G (false statement in connection with an election) and 505(1)(b) (causing fear or alarm to the public whereby a person induced to commit an offence against the state or public tranquillity).

Section 66F of the IT Act (cyber terrorism) has also been slapped on the accused, Goswami said.

He said police have seized two mobile phones and one laptop from Singh's possession.

'Further investigation is being carried out,' the CPRO said.