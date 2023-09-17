Home
india

Amit Shah greets people on ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’

Shah will be addressing a public rally this morning as part of the celebrations of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day'.
Last Updated 17 September 2023, 04:24 IST



Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday greeted people of the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad on the occasion of “Hyderabad Liberation Day”.

In a message posted on X (formerly twitter), he said, "Happy Hyderabad Liberation Day to all the people of Hyderabad. This day is a testament to the unwavering patriotism and the unceasing struggle of the people of the Hyderabad State for freedom from the evil rule and oppression of the Nizam. My heartfelt tributes to all who were martyred in the liberation struggle of Hyderabad."

Shah will be addressing a public rally this morning as part of the celebrations of 'Hyderabad Liberation Day', the day the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

(Published 17 September 2023, 04:24 IST)
