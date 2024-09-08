Amit Shah releases documentary on Mumbai Samachar’s 200-year journey

Mumbai: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Sunday released the documentary film Mumbai Samachar- 200 Not Out, which chronicles the remarkable 200-year journey of Asia’s oldest newspaper.

Entering its 203rd year of publication, Mumbai Samachar has become an integral part of Mumbai’s identity.

Mumbai Samachar- 200 Not Out delves into the newspaper’s pivotal role in the freedom movement, its unwavering commitment to unbiased reporting and the secrets behind its enduring success.