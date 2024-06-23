Amit Shah suggests use of ISRO satellite imagery for flood management in Northeast

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday instructed disaster management officials to upgrade the forecast system of water level of rivers and ensure optimum use of satellite imagery provided by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) for better flood management.

His remarks came at a high-level meeting called to review the preparedness of flood management in the country. He also reviewed long-term measures to formulate a comprehensive and far-reaching policy to mitigate the menace of floods in the country. He also reviewed the preparations to deal with Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

At the meeting, he also instructed officials to take appropriate precautionary measures to prevent incidents of forest fire, including creating fire lines and removing dry leaves.

Appealing to the states to timely implement the advisories issued by NDMA for flood management, he directed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Central Water Commission (CWC) to complete the process of recalibrating all the equipment used in flood forecast, at the earliest.