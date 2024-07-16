Home
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: A look at extravagant gifts the newlyweds got

The Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding celebration concluded with a 'Mangal Utsav', a reception ceremony attended by 14,000 people. As the most talked about wedding comes to a close after nearly five months of celebrations, here we look at the extravagant gifts the couple received.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 16 July 2024, 07:20 IST

Anant's parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani gifted the newlyweds a lavish mansion in Palm Jumeirah. The luxurious residence is a sprawling 3,000-square-foot and features approximately 10 bedrooms and a private beach. The villa is valued at a staggering Rs 640 crore ($80 million).

Credit: Belleview.ae

Anant Ambani also received a magnificent Bentley Continental GTC Speed, valued at approximately Rs 5.42 crore from his parents.

Credit: Bentley Motors

Meanwhile, the new daughter-in-law, Radhika, received custom-made jewellery, including a Cartier brooch valued at approximately Rs 21.7 crore.

Credit: Instagram/@rheakapoor

Nita Ambani also gave her daughter-in-law Radhika a pearl and diamond choker that is estimated to be worth Rs 108 crore.

Credit: Instagram/@rheakapoor

Reportedly, the high-profile guests offered expensive statues and paintings as a customary gesture to the newlyweds.

Credit: PTI

Published 16 July 2024, 07:20 IST
