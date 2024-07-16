Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: A look at extravagant gifts the newlyweds got

Anant's parents Mukesh and Nita Ambani gifted the newlyweds a lavish mansion in Palm Jumeirah. The luxurious residence is a sprawling 3,000-square-foot and features approximately 10 bedrooms and a private beach. The villa is valued at a staggering Rs 640 crore ($80 million).
Anant Ambani also received a magnificent Bentley Continental GTC Speed, valued at approximately Rs 5.42 crore from his parents.
Meanwhile, the new daughter-in-law, Radhika, received custom-made jewellery, including a Cartier brooch valued at approximately Rs 21.7 crore.
Credit: Instagram/@rheakapoor
Nita Ambani also gave her daughter-in-law Radhika a pearl and diamond choker that is estimated to be worth Rs 108 crore.
Credit: Instagram/@rheakapoor
Reportedly, the high-profile guests offered expensive statues and paintings as a customary gesture to the newlyweds.
Published 16 July 2024, 07:20 IST